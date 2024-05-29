The U.S. government ran a primary surplus in 141 of the 208 years between 1792 and 1999, almost 70% of the time. (A primary surplus means that tax revenues exceed government spending excluding interest payments on the debt.)More recently, this pattern flipped. The U.S. recorded primary deficits in 20 of the 24 years between 2000 and 2023 (83%).2

What explains the flip? An aging population, which means greater government spending on health care and Social Security. Deficits are now a structural feature of the U.S. economy. These deficits, coupled with the post-COVID rise in interest rates, will increase the public debt. According to CBO estimates, by 2054 the ratio of U.S. debt to GDP will exceed 170%, up from about 100% today. These deficits threaten to raise inflation and borrowing costs, limiting economic growth.

But debt (and demographics) need not be destiny. Emerging technologies, notably AI, can boost economic growth, enhancing our capacity to finance and reduce the cost of age-related spending.