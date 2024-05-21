On May 21, 2024, Wendy Needham, Director at Genuine Parts Co (GPC, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. The shares were sold at a price of $151.29 each, totaling $453,870.

Genuine Parts Co (GPC, Financial) is a distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts, and business products. The company operates through various segments, including Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group, providing a broad range of products to both the professional and do-it-yourself customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,250 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale follows a pattern observed in the insider transaction history for Genuine Parts Co, which shows a total of 2 insider sells and 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the valuation front, Genuine Parts Co had a market cap of $20.84 billion on the day of the sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 16.68, slightly above the industry median of 16.57. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, suggesting potential for price appreciation.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The recent insider activity and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of Genuine Parts Co's financial landscape and insider sentiment. Investors and analysts will continue to monitor these trends for insights into the company's stock performance and strategic direction.

