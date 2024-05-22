VF Corp Q4 FY24 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates, EPS Declines, but Free Cash Flow Exceeds Guidance

Revenue Decline Amid Strategic Transformation Efforts

56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.37 billion for Q4'FY24, falling short of the analyst estimate of $2.41 billion and down 13% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(1.08) for Q4'FY24, compared to $(0.55) in Q4'FY23.
  • Free Cash Flow: $804 million for FY24, surpassing the company's guidance.
  • Gross Margin: Reported and adjusted gross margin at 48.4%, down 120 basis points year-over-year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Generated $1.015 billion for FY24, reflecting strong cash management.
  • Net Debt: Reduced to $5.3 billion by the end of Q4'FY24, down approximately $540 million from the previous year.
  • Inventory Reduction: Decreased inventories by $382 million during Q4'FY24, a 23% reduction year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On May 22, 2024, VF Corp (VFC, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4'FY24) and fiscal year ended March 30, 2024 (FY24). VF Corp, a global leader in branded apparel, footwear, and accessories, owns renowned brands such as Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Supreme, and Dickies. The company markets its products across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through various channels including wholesale, e-commerce, and branded stores.

Performance and Challenges

VF Corp reported Q4'FY24 revenue of $2.4 billion, a 13% decline compared to the same period last year. This was below the analyst estimate of $2.411 billion. The North Face brand saw a 5% decrease in revenue, while Vans experienced a significant 26% drop. The company attributed these declines to ongoing US wholesale weakness and deliberate actions to right-size inventories in the wholesale channel.

Despite these challenges, VF Corp made progress in its Reinvent transformation program, achieving significant inventory reductions and generating $1 billion in operating cash flow and over $800 million in free cash flow, exceeding its guidance. Bracken Darrell, President and CEO, emphasized the company's focus on fixing the Americas, turning around Vans, reducing costs, and paying down debt.

Financial Achievements

VF Corp's financial achievements in FY24 include:

  • Revenue of $10.5 billion, down 10% year-over-year.
  • Gross margin of 52.0%, a decrease of 50 basis points.
  • Operating margin of -0.3%, down 310 basis points.
  • Free cash flow of $804 million, exceeding expectations.

These achievements are crucial for VF Corp as it navigates a challenging retail environment and implements its strategic turnaround plans.

1793379162317287424.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4'FY24 Q4'FY23 FY24 FY23
Revenue $2.4 billion $2.7 billion $10.5 billion $11.6 billion
Gross Margin 48.4% 49.6% 52.0% 52.5%
Operating Margin -15.0% -5.9% -0.3% 2.8%
EPS $(1.08) $(0.55) $(2.49) $0.31

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

VF Corp's balance sheet showed a decrease in inventories by $382 million during Q4'FY24, down 23% compared to the prior year. The company generated operating cash flow of $1.015 billion for the fiscal year, with free cash flow of $804 million. Net debt at the end of Q4'FY24 was $5.3 billion, a reduction of approximately $540 million from the previous year.

Analysis and Outlook

VF Corp's performance in Q4'FY24 reflects the challenges faced by the company in a competitive and evolving retail landscape. The significant revenue decline, particularly in key brands like Vans, underscores the need for continued strategic adjustments. However, the company's ability to exceed cash flow expectations and reduce inventories demonstrates effective management of operational efficiencies.

Looking ahead to FY25, VF Corp aims to generate approximately $600 million in free cash flow, including the benefit of non-core asset sales. The company's focus on its turnaround plans, cost reduction, and debt repayment will be critical in positioning VF Corp for sustainable and profitable growth.

"In Q4, we made progress advancing our Reinvent transformation program. We closed the fiscal year with further inventory reductions helping us deliver $1 billion in operating cash flow and over $800 million in free cash flow, exceeding our guidance." - Bracken Darrell, President and CEO

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from VF Corp for further details.

