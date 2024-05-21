On May 21, 2024, Rae Mckeating, Director at Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $66.28 each, totaling $132,560.

Willis Lease Finance Corp specializes in the leasing of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines. The company also provides related services to commercial aircraft operators around the world.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a trend observed in the company, where there have been 71 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp were trading at $66.28 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $438.58 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 7.69, which is lower than the industry median of 17.72 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Willis Lease Finance Corp is $58.44 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Willis Lease Finance Corp.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.