On May 20, 2024, Subi Sethi, the Chief Client Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial), executed a sale of 18,599 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 73,188 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial) specializes in providing software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. The company serves clients globally, including corporate treasuries, insurance companies, investment managers, and other institutional investors.

On the date of the sale, shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc were priced at $19.46, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $4.16 billion. This pricing aligns with the company's GF Value of $20.00, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting an estimated fair value of a stock, calculated based on historical trading multiples like price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 42 insider sells at Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, reflecting a trend of insider sales. The insider transaction history is visualized below:

The current stock valuation in relation to the GF Value is illustrated here:

This recent transaction by the insider adds to the ongoing pattern of sales within the company, providing investors and market watchers with data to consider in their assessment of the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

