Erick Lucera, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT, Financial), sold 22,337 shares of the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has a total of 0 shares remaining in the company.

Editas Medicine Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative gene editing therapies to treat a broad range of diseases. The company utilizes CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and conditions.

On the date of the sale, shares of Editas Medicine Inc were priced at $5.61. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $495.07 million.

The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 12 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. Over the past year, Erick Lucera has sold a total of 22,337 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Regarding the company's valuation, Editas Medicine Inc has a GF Value of $22.34. With the current share price of $5.61, the stock has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.25, indicating that it is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts, are included in the valuation.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.