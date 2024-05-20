On May 20, 2024, Julian Francis, President & CEO of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN, Financial), sold 9,841 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 16,854 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN, Financial) is a distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America. The company's offerings include residential and commercial roofing products, along with related building products such as siding, windows, specialty lumber, waterproofing, and air barrier systems.

On the date of the sale, shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc were priced at $97.91, resulting in a transaction amount of approximately $964,517.71. This sale occurred when the stock was trading near its GF Value of $87.71, indicating that the stock was Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The company's market cap was approximately $6.07 billion at the time of the transaction. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business projections.

Insider transaction trends for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc show a predominance of selling activities, with 16 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year. This could indicate various strategic personal or financial decisions by the insiders.

The insider's recent transaction adds to the ongoing trend of insider sales at Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, providing investors and market watchers with data points to consider in their assessment of the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

