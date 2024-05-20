On May 20, 2024, Reshma Kewalramani, CEO & President of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial), executed a sale of 15,202 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at a price of $447 per share, totaling approximately $6,795,294.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial) is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company is known for its focused investment in research and development, particularly in the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 45,263 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial) and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 57 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $447 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $115.49 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.04, which is above both the industry median of 28.02 and the company's historical median.

The stock's current price also reflects a GF Value of $364.00, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how company executives are reacting to the current valuation and market conditions of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.