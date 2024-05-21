On May 21, 2024, Michael Campbell, Executive Vice President and President of Global Housing at Assurant Inc (AIZ, Financial), executed a sale of 11,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has not reported any further purchases of Assurant Inc stock over the past year, aligning with a broader trend of insider sales at the company.

Assurant Inc (AIZ, Financial) specializes in risk management solutions, providing a range of insurance products and services. The company operates through several segments, including Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed, catering to both individual and business needs worldwide.

On the date of the sale, shares of Assurant Inc were priced at $171.61, contributing to a market cap of approximately $8.81 billion. This pricing places the company's price-earnings ratio at 11.83, slightly above the industry median of 11.74.

The GF Value of Assurant Inc is estimated at $183.44, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued relative to its intrinsic value, as calculated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases and 11 insider sales at Assurant Inc, highlighting a trend of stock disposals among company insiders.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide a snapshot of Assurant Inc's financial landscape and insider sentiment. For more detailed information, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the official SEC filings.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.