On May 21, 2024, David Garfinkle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CoreCivic Inc (CXW, Financial), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 75,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

CoreCivic Inc, a company specializing in the ownership and management of private prisons and detention centers, has seen a pattern of insider selling with no insider buys over the past year, totaling 19 sales transactions.

On the date of the latest sale by the insider, shares of CoreCivic Inc were priced at $15.23. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $1.74 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 27.93, which is above both the industry median of 17.72 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value assessment, CoreCivic Inc is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32. The GF Value of $11.56 suggests a potential overvaluation in comparison to the current trading price.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider transaction could provide investors with insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

