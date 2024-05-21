On May 21, 2024, Richard Scott, the Senior Vice President & Chief Investment Officer of Loews Corp (L, Financial), sold 9,045 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $76.34 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $690,625.30. Details of the sale can be found in the SEC Filing.

Loews Corp (L, Financial) operates as a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. The company's subsidiaries include CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Altium Packaging.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,440 shares of Loews Corp and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 34 insider sells and only 2 insider buys within the company.

On the valuation front, Loews Corp was trading at $76.34 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $16.80 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 11.28, which is below both the industry median of 11.74 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $77.93, indicating that it is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance or stock valuation adjustments. However, it is essential to consider broader market conditions and more comprehensive financial analysis when interpreting insider transactions.

