On May 21, 2024, P Covington, Director of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX, Financial), purchased 7,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This acquisition increases the total number of shares owned by the insider to 7,500, as no shares were sold by the insider in the past year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc is a business development company focused on providing flexible, fully committed financing solutions to middle-market companies located in the United States. The company aims to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

The shares were bought at a price of $21.5 per share, valuing the transaction at $161,250. Following this purchase, the market cap of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc stands at approximately $1.97 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio is 8.57, which is below the industry median of 13.41. This ratio also falls beneath the historical median for the company, suggesting a potentially lower valuation relative to its earnings.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $26.96, making the current price represent a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The insider transaction history for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with this purchase by the insider being the only buy recorded during this period.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current prices, especially when considered alongside the company's valuation metrics and GF Value estimation.

