On May 21, 2024, Nicholas & Melinda Gerber Living Trust, CEO and 10% Owner, purchased 80,000 shares of The Marygold Companies Inc (MGLD, Financial). The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

The Marygold Companies Inc, operating in the financial sector, focuses on asset management and investment services. The company's shares were priced at $1.35 on the day of the transaction, resulting in a total investment of $108,000 by the insider.

Over the past year, the insider has increased their holdings significantly, purchasing a total of 168,751 shares. This latest acquisition continues a trend of buys from the insider, with no recorded sales in the same period.

The overall insider transaction history for The Marygold Companies Inc shows a pattern of confidence, with 4 insider buys and no sells over the past year.

The company's market cap stands at $56.388 million. According to GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. This assessment is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the potential stability or growth of The Marygold Companies Inc, as seen through the eyes of one of its top executives and stakeholders.

