Insider Sale: EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary William Mcdonald Sells 5,995 Shares of Dayforce Inc (DAY)

53 minutes ago
On May 20, 2024, William Mcdonald, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Dayforce Inc (DAY, Financial), sold 5,995 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $63.28 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, totaling 16,202 shares sold.

Dayforce Inc (DAY, Financial) is a company that specializes in providing comprehensive human capital management software solutions. These solutions are designed to help organizations manage their workforce more effectively, encompassing functions such as payroll, benefits, talent management, and human resources.

The recent sale by the insider has occurred in a context where there have been no insider purchases but 16 insider sales over the past year at Dayforce Inc (DAY, Financial). This pattern of transactions provides a broader view of insider activity within the company.

As of the date of the sale, Dayforce Inc (DAY, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $9.95 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 191.03, significantly above both the industry median of 27.07 and the historical median for the company. This high ratio suggests a premium valuation compared to industry standards.

The GF Value of Dayforce Inc (DAY, Financial) is estimated at $89.43, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71. This valuation suggests that the stock might be a possible value trap, warranting caution from potential investors.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by William Mcdonald provides an insight into the insider's recent activities, which could be of interest to current and potential investors of Dayforce Inc (DAY, Financial).

