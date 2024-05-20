On May 20, 2024, Gordon Lee, the Chief Accounting Officer of DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), executed a sale of 2,569 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 22, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $113.78 each, totaling approximately $292,256.82.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform facilitates the delivery of food items, groceries, and other products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,907 shares of DoorDash Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 109 insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of DoorDash Inc were trading at $113.78 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $45.65 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate of the stock is $112.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02.

The GF Value is determined by historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and behavior regarding the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

