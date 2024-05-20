On May 20, 2024, Stanley Tang, Director at DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), executed a sale of 1,849 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 22, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $113.74, totaling approximately $210,331.26.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,670,362 shares of DoorDash Inc and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 109 insider sells and no insider buys.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform facilitates the delivery of food, groceries, and other items, catering to the convenience needs of urban dwellers.

As of the latest transaction, DoorDash Inc has a market cap of approximately $45.65 billion. The stock's price on the day of the insider's recent sale was $113.74, which aligns with the company's GF Value of $112.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

Considering the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, the stock's valuation metrics are in line with the industry averages, which supports the GF Value assessment.

The insider's recent sale could be part of regular portfolio adjustments or other personal financial planning. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

For more detailed information and to follow future insider transactions, investors and analysts are encouraged to refer to the official SEC filings and company announcements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.