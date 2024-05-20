On May 20, 2024, Prabir Adarkar, President and Chief Operating Officer of DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), executed a sale of 19,823 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 22, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $113.73 each, totaling approximately $2,255,318.79.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform facilitates the delivery of food, groceries, and other items from local and national businesses.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 124,043 shares of DoorDash Inc and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 109 insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the latest sale, DoorDash Inc has a market cap of approximately $45.65 billion. The stock's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that reflect its current market position.

The GF Value of DoorDash Inc is set at $112.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and stock valuation. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year could suggest various strategic financial management motives by the insiders of DoorDash Inc.

