Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial), sold 11,355 shares of the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $212.71 each, totaling approximately $2,416,282.

Coinbase Global Inc operates as a cryptocurrency exchange platform. It is one of the largest in the industry, providing a range of services including cryptocurrency investing, trading, and storage. The company also offers an API for developers and merchants to build applications and accept payments in digital currencies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 227,267 shares of Coinbase Global Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 132 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the valuation front, Coinbase Global Inc's shares are currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 45.39, which is above the industry median of 19.63. This ratio is also higher than the company's historical median. The market cap of Coinbase Global Inc is $56.85 billion as of the latest trading price.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $103.57 per share, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.05.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

