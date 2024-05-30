Unveiling Microchip Technology (MCHP)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP, Financial) recently exhibited a notable daily gain of 3.87% and an impressive three-month gain of 19.06%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.47, investors might question whether the current stock price reflects the company's true market value. Is Microchip Technology modestly overvalued? This analysis delves into the company's valuation to provide a clearer picture.

Company Overview

Microchip Technology became an independent entity in 1989, originally a spin-off from General Instrument. Predominantly, the company's revenue is driven by microcontrollers (MCUs) used in various electronic devices—from household remote controls to automotive power windows. Notably, Microchip Technology specializes in lower-end 8-bit MCUs, catering to less technologically advanced applications, though it has also expanded into higher-end MCUs and analog chips. The juxtaposition of the company's stock price at $99.49 against the GF Value of $79.22 suggests a potential overvaluation, prompting a deeper financial exploration.

1793436420577325056.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor from past performance, and projected future business performance. According to this measure, Microchip Technology (MCHP, Financial) appears modestly overvalued. The GF Value suggests a fair value at $79.22, whereas the current price is $99.49. This discrepancy indicates that the stock might not offer substantial returns in the near future relative to its business growth.

1793436400801181696.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Assessing a company's financial health is crucial to understanding its long-term viability. Microchip Technology has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, ranking lower than 97.33% of its peers in the Semiconductors industry. This metric, coupled with its fair overall financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, suggests that while the company isn't in distress, there are areas of financial leverage that could pose risks.

1793436439506219008.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Microchip Technology has maintained profitability over the past decade, with an outstanding operating margin of 33.52%, significantly higher than most of its industry counterparts. Furthermore, the company's growth metrics are robust, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate better than 66.56% of industry peers. These figures underscore strong profitability and promising growth, enhancing its appeal to potential investors.

ROIC vs. WACC: Value Creation Analysis

An effective way to gauge a company's profitability and value creation is by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Microchip Technology's ROIC of 13.43 is higher than its WACC of 11.96, indicating that the company is generating sufficient returns above its capital costs, a positive sign for investors.

1793436458103762944.png

Conclusion

While Microchip Technology (MCHP, Financial) shows strong profitability and growth prospects, its current market price suggests a modest overvaluation relative to its intrinsic value estimated by GF Value. Investors should consider this analysis to make informed decisions. For a deeper insight into Microchip Technology's financials, visit Microchip Technology's 30-Year Financials.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.