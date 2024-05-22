Q4 2024 JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the JK Tyre & Industries Q4 FY '24 Conference Call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mitul Shah from DAM Capital Advisors Limited. Thank you, and over to you.



Mitul Shah - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, Mike. Good afternoon all. Thanks the management for providing us this opportunity. On behalf of DAM Capital, I would like to welcome you all to the Q4 and year ended FY '24 earnings conference call of JK Tyre. Today, we have with us from the management team, Mr. Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director; Mr. Arun K. Bajoria, Director and President, International Operations; Mr. Anuj Kathuria, President, India Operations; Mr. Sanjeev Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. A K. Kinra, Financial Adviser.



I shall now hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks, post which will open the floor for Q&A session. Over