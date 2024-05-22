May 22, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

(Operator Instructions)



Abhishek Sharma - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - VP, Head of IR & Strategic Projects



Thank you. Good evening, and a warm welcome to our fourth quarter FY '24 earnings call. I'm Abhishek from the Sun Pharma Investor Relations team. We hope you have received the Q4 financials and the press release that was sent out earlier in the day. These are also available on our website. We have with us Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director; Mr. C. S. Muralidharan, CFO; and Mr. Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America; and Mr. Kirti Ganorkar, CEO India Business.



Today, the team will provide an update on financial performance and business highlights for the quarter, pipeline update and respond to any questions that you may have. We will refer to the consolidated financials for