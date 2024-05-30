Michael Love, Chief Retail Officer of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT, Financial), sold 5,653 shares of the company on May 21, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $113.61, totaling approximately $642,450.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates as a retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. The company offers boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts, and home products. It serves a diverse clientele seeking practical and stylish footwear and apparel for work and leisure.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,934 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases. This recent sale follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a market cap of $3.35 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 22.98, which is above both the industry median of 18.5 and the company’s historical median. The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, is $87.29, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are reacting to the company's current valuation and stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.