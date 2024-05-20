On May 20, 2024, Maxime Bouvat-merlin, the Chief Product Officer of Sonos Inc (SONO, Financial), sold 40,222 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 54,635 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Sonos Inc (SONO, Financial) is a company that develops and manufactures audio products and home sound systems that aim to enhance the home listening experience. The company's products are known for their high-quality sound and ease of use, integrating seamlessly into the modern smart home.

On the date of the sale, shares of Sonos Inc were trading at $16.54, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.98 billion. This valuation places the stock under the category of modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, which is set at $18.45 per share. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.9.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 17 insider sells at Sonos Inc, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than purchase them.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Sonos Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.