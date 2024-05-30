Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Insider Sells Shares

Jennifer Cotter, Chief Content Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON, Financial), sold 57,353 shares of the company on 2024-05-20, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $3.89 per share.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON, Financial) is a company that provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to various types of workouts.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 282,107 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON, Financial) and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON, Financial) were trading at $3.89, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.27 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $7.69 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.51. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice before investing.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

