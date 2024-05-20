On May 20, 2024, Stephanie Buscemi, the Chief Marketing Officer of Confluent Inc (CFLT, Financial), executed a sale of 3,794 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 22, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $31.96 each.

Confluent Inc (CFLT, Financial) is a technology company that specializes in real-time data streaming solutions. The company's platform enables organizations to access, store, and manage data as continuous streams, providing a foundation for developing scalable and flexible data architectures.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 166,493 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within Confluent Inc, where there have been 65 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the sale, Confluent Inc (CFLT, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $10.16 billion. The stock's price on the day of the transaction gives it a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that reflect its current valuation metrics.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Confluent Inc is estimated at $36.05 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation levels of Confluent Inc as indicated by the GF Value and other financial metrics.

