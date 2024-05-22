Q1 2024 Marinomed Biotech AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Andreas Grassauer - Marinomed Biotech AG - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you so much for joining our update call of the first quarter. It's only been a month since we present at the full-year results of 2023. So this is going to be a brief update on the progress of the company. And yeah, I will jump right into it.



We're going to discuss shortly the highlights of the year to date, then Pascal will step in with the financial. I'll give you an update, then later on the therapeutic areas, and our project status, and we'll close with the financial calendar.



So what are the highlights year to date so far is, of course, the most important part on the financial side, the most important thing, was the agreement with the European Investment Bank and the deferral of the repayments to the EIB and the other lenders -- real estate lenders. And these agreements give us the opportunity and the chance to fulfill our mission. And this is the commercialization of our assets and that's progressing.



So we added two new distribution partners for the Gulf region and for Eastern Europe for Carragelose