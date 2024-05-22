Q4 2024 IFGL Refractories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call of IFGL Refractories Limited hosted by Asian Market Securities Limited. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantee of future performance of the company, and it may involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mayank from Asian Market Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mayank Bhandari - Asian Markets Securities Private Limited - Analyst



Thank you, Seema. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Asian Market Securities, I welcome you all to the Q4 FY24 and FY24 earnings conference call of IFGL Refractories Limited. We are pleased to have with us management being represented by Mr. James McIntosh, Managing Director; Mr. Arasu Shanmugam, Director and CEO, India; Mr.