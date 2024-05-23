Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Q4 Earnings: EPS of $1.38 and Revenue of $1.6 Billion Beat Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amidst Strategic Growth Initiatives

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased 2% to $1.6 billion for Q4, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.56 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: Reported earnings per diluted share of $1.38 for Q4, compared to $0.48 in the same period last year.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded to 66.6% in Q4, up 480 basis points year-over-year, driven by lower freight costs and favorable mix shifts.
  • Operating Income: Q4 operating income was $108 million, with an operating margin of 6.9%, up 380 basis points from the prior year.
  • Comparable Store Sales: Global direct-to-consumer comparable store sales increased 6% in both Q4 and the full year, driven by brand elevation and full-price retail performance.
  • Shareholder Returns: Returned approximately $600 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases in Fiscal 2024; Board approved a 10% dividend increase.
  • Cash and Debt: Ended Fiscal 2024 with $1.8 billion in cash and short-term investments and $1.1 billion in total debt.
Article's Main Image

On May 23, 2024, Ralph Lauren Corp (RL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of Fiscal 2024. Founded by designer Ralph Lauren in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its products include apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

1793625725333565440.png

Performance Overview

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL, Financial) reported earnings per diluted share of $1.38 on a reported basis and $1.71 on an adjusted basis for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024. This compares favorably to the analyst estimate of $1.68 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $1.6 billion, slightly above the estimated $1.562 billion. For the full year, the company reported earnings per share of $9.71 on a reported basis and $10.31 on an adjusted basis, surpassing the annual estimate of $10.04. Full-year revenue reached $6.6 billion, aligning with the estimated $6.625 billion.

Key Financial Achievements

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones in Fiscal 2024:

  • Fourth quarter revenue increased by 2% on a reported basis and 3% in constant currency.
  • Full-year revenue grew by 3% in both reported and constant dollars.
  • Global direct-to-consumer comparable store sales increased by 6% for both the fourth quarter and the full year.
  • Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 66.6%, a 480 basis point improvement from the prior year.
  • Operating margin for the fourth quarter was 6.9% on a reported basis and 8.7% on an adjusted basis.

Income Statement Highlights

For the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024, Ralph Lauren Corp (RL, Financial) reported:

Metric Q4 FY2024 Q4 FY2023
Net Revenue $1.6 billion $1.57 billion
Gross Profit $1.0 billion $0.95 billion
Operating Income $108 million $75 million
Net Income $91 million $32 million
Earnings Per Share (Reported) $1.38 $0.48
Earnings Per Share (Adjusted) $1.71 $0.90

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL, Financial) ended Fiscal 2024 with $1.8 billion in cash and short-term investments and $1.1 billion in total debt. Inventory levels decreased by 16% compared to the prior year, ending at $902 million. The company repurchased approximately $398 million of Class A Common Stock during the fiscal year and announced a 10% increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend.

Strategic Initiatives and Outlook

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL, Financial) continues to focus on its strategic priorities, including brand elevation, core business growth, and expansion in key cities. The company introduced a fiscal 2025 outlook with expected net revenue growth in the low-single digits and operating margin expansion. The company also named Justin Picicci as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 23, 2024, as part of a multi-year succession plan.

"Our brand has always been about inspiring people to live the life of their dreams," said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer. "We marry elegance and style in aspirational worlds — from our recent fashion show featuring elevated classics to the vibrant home line we showcased last month in Milan — our teams around the world are delivering our vision with passion and care."
"Our teams delivered continued progress on our strategic and financial commitments in year two of our Next Great Chapter: Accelerate plan," said Patrice Louvet, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Supported by our increasing brand desirability and multiple engines of growth, this year's performance underscores the strength of our long-term strategy, even as we navigate a highly dynamic global operating environment."

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ralph Lauren Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.