Yvonne Genovese, Executive Vice President of Global Product Management at Gartner Inc (IT, Financial), sold 439 shares of the company on 2024-05-20, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,959 shares of Gartner Inc.

Gartner Inc is a leading research and advisory company that provides insights, advice, and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, legal and compliance, marketing, sales, and supply chain functions across the world.

Over the past year, Yvonne Genovese has sold a total of 999 shares of Gartner Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Gartner Inc, where there have been 44 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Gartner Inc were priced at $456.13, giving the company a market cap of $34.50 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 44.22, which is above both the industry median of 26.89 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Gartner Inc's stock is estimated at $397.00 per share, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.15. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider at Gartner Inc provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

