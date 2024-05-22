On May 22, 2024, John Suzuki, CEO & President of BK Technologies Corp (BKTI, Financial), purchased 8,069 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 31,850 shares of BK Technologies Corp.

BK Technologies Corp specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of high-performance public safety communications equipment. The company's products include two-way radios and other related communications systems which are used by various emergency response and public safety organizations.

Over the past year, John Suzuki has increased his holdings in BK Technologies Corp by purchasing a total of 12,297 shares. There have been no sales recorded by the insider during this period. The company has seen a total of 6 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of BK Technologies Corp were priced at $14.08 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $47.876 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of BK Technologies Corp is estimated at $18.45 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

