GuruFocus is pleased to announce an upcoming interview with Olstein Capital Management's Eric Heyman and Tim Kang.

While the interview will not be a podcast, we would still like to give our readers the opportunity to ask the gurus questions. Please submit your investing-related inquiries in the comments below.

Heyman was named president of Olstein Capital Management in 2022. He is the lead manager for the Purchase, New York-based firm's SMID Value Equity strategy and co-portfolio manager of the Multi Cap Value Equity strategy. He has served as portfolio manager of the Olstein Strategic Opportunities Fund since its launch on Nov. 1, 2006 and as co-portfolio manager of the Olstein All Cap Value Fund since Oct.31, 2008.

Further, as director of research since June of 2005, Heyman has overseen the ongoing generation of investment ideas, sector and company coverage and the orderly flow of information throughout the research department. He joined Olstein's investment research team in January 1996. Previously, he held the position of accountant with Norstar Energy, a subsidiary of Orange and Rockland Utility. He has a B.B.A. in accounting from Pace University.

After 16 years as a senior member of the portfolio management team, Kang was promoted to the position of portfolio manager in 2022. Previously, he was appointed as senior vice president and senior research analyst in 2013. He joined Olstein Capital in April 2006 as a member of the research team.

Before joining the firm founded by Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio), Kang held the position of vice president - equity research analyst with Citigroup Asset Management, covering Asia ex-Japan financial stocks and assisting in covering U.S. bank stocks. Prior to Citigroup, he was an assistant vice president at PPM America Inc. as a member of the high-yield bank loan team working on private bank loan transactions in all industry sectors. Previous to PPM America, Kang was a senior auditor at Arthur Andersen L.L.P. He holds a M.S. in accountancy from DePaul University in Chicago and a B.S. in speech with a concentration in economics from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

The investors have also been guests on our Value Investing Live series, where they discussed The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF, Financial) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH, Financial), among other topics.

Do not forget to submit your questions in the comments section by Friday, May 31!