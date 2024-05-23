StepStone Group Inc (STEP) Q4 Earnings: EPS of $0.48 and Revenue of $356.81 Million Beat Estimates

Strong Revenue Growth and Dividend Announcement

Summary
  • Revenue: $356.81 million for Q4, significantly surpassing the analyst estimate of $162.47 million.
  • Annual Revenue: $711.63 million, exceeding the annual estimate of $645.00 million.
  • Net Income: $82.54 million for Q4, a substantial increase from the previous quarter's loss of $23.42 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.48 per share for Q4, up from $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Management and Advisory Fees: $153.41 million for Q4, up 16% year-over-year.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): $156.6 billion as of March 31, 2024, reflecting a 13% increase year-over-year.
  • Quarterly Dividend: Declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.15 per share, both payable on June 28, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 23, 2024, StepStone Group Inc (STEP, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. StepStone Group Inc is a private market investment firm that provides customized investment solutions, advisory, and data services across private equity, real estate, private debt, and infrastructure and real assets.

1793741514581635072.png

Performance Overview

StepStone Group Inc (STEP, Financial) reported total revenues of $356.81 million for the fourth quarter, significantly higher than the analyst estimate of $162.47 million. For the fiscal year, the company achieved total revenues of $711.63 million, surpassing the annual estimate of $645.00 million. This robust performance underscores the company's strong market position and effective investment strategies.

Financial Achievements

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A common stock and a supplemental dividend of $0.15 per share, both payable on June 28, 2024. This dividend announcement reflects StepStone's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023
Total Revenues $356.81M $172.37M $711.63M $(67.57M)
Net Income (Loss) $82.54M $56.82M $167.82M $(45.28M)
Net Income (Loss) per Share (Basic) $0.48 $0.46 $0.91 $(0.30)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2024, StepStone Group Inc reported total assets of $3.79 billion, up from $3.50 billion in the previous year. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $143.43 million, reflecting a strong liquidity position. Total liabilities were $1.92 billion, slightly higher than the previous year's $1.84 billion, indicating a stable financial structure.

Key Metrics and Analysis

StepStone's assets under management (AUM) increased to $156.6 billion, a 13% year-over-year growth. The company's fee-earning AUM (FEAUM) also saw a 10% increase, reaching $93.9 billion. These metrics are crucial as they directly impact the company's revenue generation capabilities.

"Our strong financial performance this quarter and fiscal year reflects the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our investment strategies," said the company's management.

Conclusion

StepStone Group Inc (STEP, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, surpassing analyst estimates and showcasing strong revenue growth. The company's strategic investments and effective management have positioned it well for continued success in the private markets investment sector. For a detailed view of the earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from StepStone Group Inc for further details.

