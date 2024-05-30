Christos Dimopoulos, Co-President of Agribusiness at Bunge Global SA (BG, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company on May 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 87,998.808 shares of the company.

Bunge Global SA (BG, Financial) is a leading agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that circle the globe, covering the food production chain from farm to retail. The company is involved in sourcing, processing, and supplying oilseed and grain products and services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 2 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the transaction, shares of Bunge Global SA were priced at $103.26, giving the company a market cap of approximately $14.50 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 8.26, which is lower than both the industry median of 18.81 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Bunge Global SA's stock is estimated at $93.70. With the current price of $103.26, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that it is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

