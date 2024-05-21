On May 21, 2024, Mark Woodhams, Chief Revenue Officer of BlackLine Inc (BL, Financial), sold 1,893 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $55.43 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 100,584 shares of BlackLine Inc.

BlackLine Inc is a software company that provides financial automation software solutions designed to automate and control the entire financial close process. The company's innovative and scalable solutions transform accounting and finance operations for businesses of all sizes.

Over the past year, Mark Woodhams has sold a total of 15,816 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale continues a trend seen across the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of BlackLine Inc were trading at $55.43 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.13 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 44.80, which is above the industry median of 26.89.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of BlackLine Inc is estimated at $69.06 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future performance.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at BlackLine Inc.

