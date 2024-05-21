On May 21, 2024, Matteo Arduini, President of Hydraulics, EMEA at Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO, Financial), sold 7,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 15,761 shares of Helios Technologies Inc.

Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO, Financial) specializes in the development, manufacture, and sale of solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets globally. The company's products, which include hydraulic pumps, motors, valves, and electronic controls, are critical components used in machinery and equipment across various industries.

Over the past year, Matteo Arduini has sold a total of 7,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the insider transaction history for Helios Technologies Inc, where there have been 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Helios Technologies Inc were trading at $53.72 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 50.99, which is above both the industry median of 23.36 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Helios Technologies Inc is estimated at $58.70 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

