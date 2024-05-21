On May 21, 2024, Director Kathryn Unger sold 2,450 shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,846 shares of the company.

Heartland Financial USA Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, and insurance solutions.

Over the past year, Kathryn Unger has engaged in the sale of 2,450 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Heartland Financial USA Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc were trading at $45.59. This pricing gives the company a market cap of $1.86 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.28, which is above both the industry median of 9.695 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Heartland Financial USA Inc is $38.73 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Director Kathryn Unger might be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics.

