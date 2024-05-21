On May 21, 2024, Monaco Del, President of the Insulation division at Owens-Corning Inc (OC, Financial), executed a sale of 3,423 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of Owens-Corning Inc.

Owens-Corning Inc is a global company that develops and produces insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company is known for its comprehensive range of building materials systems and composite solutions.

Shares of Owens-Corning Inc were priced at $176.47 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $15.31 billion, reflecting its significant presence in the building materials industry.

The price-earnings ratio of Owens-Corning Inc stands at 14.31, which is below both the industry median of 15.49 and the company’s historical median. This valuation metric suggests a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Owens-Corning Inc is estimated at $125.66 per share, making the current price represent a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4. This indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued based on GuruFocus’s intrinsic value estimate, which considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases but 13 insider sales at Owens-Corning Inc, suggesting a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than buy. Monaco Del’s recent transaction follows this trend of insider behavior.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and potential future stock performance based on current valuations and historical data.

