On May 23, 2024, Thomas McCarthy, Director at Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 52,611 shares of Privia Health Group Inc.

Privia Health Group Inc operates in the healthcare sector, focusing on technology-driven doctor practice management and value-based care. This insider buying activity can be an important indicator of the company's future prospects.

Shares of Privia Health Group Inc were priced at $16.37 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.922 billion. Despite a high price-earnings ratio of 109.60, which is above the industry median, the stock appears Significantly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.46, according to GuruFocus Value calculations.

Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 32 insider sells at Privia Health Group Inc. Thomas McCarthy's recent purchase marks a notable addition to his holdings, considering he has bought a total of 10,000 shares and sold none over the same period.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, suggests that Privia Health Group Inc is currently undervalued. This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider activity and valuation analysis could be crucial for investors looking for opportunities in the healthcare sector, particularly in companies like Privia Health Group Inc that focus on innovative healthcare solutions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.