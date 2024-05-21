On May 21, 2024, Michele Murgel, Chief People & Places Officer of Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial), executed a sale of 7,033 shares of the company at a price of $36.98 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 164,914 shares of Intapp Inc.

Intapp Inc specializes in software solutions for professional and financial services firms, offering applications that enhance operational efficiency and compliance.

Over the past year, Michele Murgel has sold a total of 64,618 shares of Intapp Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The broader insider transaction trend at Intapp Inc shows a total of 113 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Intapp Inc shares were trading at $36.98, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.69 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future performance.

This insider sale may interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.