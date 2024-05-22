May 22, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the earnings conference call for quarter and year ended 2024 of Star Cement Limited, hosted by PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vaibhav Agarwal from PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you.
Vaibhav Agarwal - PhillipCapital(India)Pvt. Ltd.-Analyst
Yeah, thank you, Sushri. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited, we welcome you to the earnings call for the quarter and the year March 31, 2024, for Star Cement Limited. On the call, we have with us Mr. Tushar Bhajanka, Deputy Managing Director; Mr. Vinit Kumar Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Manoj Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of the company.
At this point of time, I'll hand over the floor to Mr. Manoj Agarwal for his opening remarks, which will be followed by an interactive Q&A. Thank you, and over to you
Q4 2024 Star Cement Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 22, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...