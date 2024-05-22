Q4 2024 Gland Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Ankit Gupta - Gland Pharma Ltd - Vice President- Strategy and Investments



Thank you, Nirap. Good evening, everyone, and we welcome you to Gland Pharma earnings conference call for Q4 and FY24. My name is Ankit and I head Investment, M&A, and Corporate Strategy at Gland. Joining me today are Mr. Srinivas Sadu, our MD and CEO; Mr. Ravi Mitra, our CFO; and we also have today Mr. Alain, the CEO of Cenexi, our European CDMO business. Together today, we'll discuss our business performance and address any questions that you may have.



We will begin with the business highlights on Gland and Cenexi from Mr. Sadu, followed by an overview on Cenexi and the turnaround strategy from Mr. Alain, and lastly, the group financial review by Mr. Ravi. Before we proceed, I'd like to remind everyone that some of the