Ajay Sabherwal, Chief Financial Officer of FTI Consulting Inc (FCN, Financial), sold 596 shares of the company on 2024-05-22, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $226.13 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 13,455 shares of FTI Consulting Inc.

FTI Consulting Inc is a global business advisory firm that provides multidisciplinary solutions to complex challenges and opportunities. The company operates through segments including Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Over the past year, Ajay Sabherwal has sold a total of 6,400 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for FTI Consulting Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 26 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, FTI Consulting Inc's shares were trading at $226.13 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $7.812 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.45, which is above the industry median of 17.805.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of FTI Consulting Inc is estimated at $210.01 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

