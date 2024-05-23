May 23, 2024 / NTS GMT
Toby Courtauld - Great Portland Estates PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
That's brilliant. Well done. Thank you very much, everybody, for coming along this morning and welcome to our annual results presentation. Great to see you. As ever, we've got an enormous amount to get through. So let's get straight into it.
And as you will have seen, we announced earlier today a fully underwritten rights issue to take advantage of what we see as an exciting market opportunity to accelerate our growth. So in a minute, I'll explain why we think our timing is right to be buying and not selling. I'll give you an overview of the compelling investment opportunities we're working on, explain how this rights issue fits with our established raise and return strategy, and how it will help us deliver long-term income and value growth.
Nick will then provide more detail on the capital raise, look of the full-year results, and give you an update on all of our flex operations, before I summarize our development activities and finish with our outlook. We'll then, of course, open it up to you and I
Full Year 2024 Great Portland Estates PLC Earnings Call Transcript
May 23, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...