May 23, 2024 / NTS GMT

Toby Courtauld - Great Portland Estates PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



That's brilliant. Well done. Thank you very much, everybody, for coming along this morning and welcome to our annual results presentation. Great to see you. As ever, we've got an enormous amount to get through. So let's get straight into it.



And as you will have seen, we announced earlier today a fully underwritten rights issue to take advantage of what we see as an exciting market opportunity to accelerate our growth. So in a minute, I'll explain why we think our timing is right to be buying and not selling. I'll give you an overview of the compelling investment opportunities we're working on, explain how this rights issue fits with our established raise and return strategy, and how it will help us deliver long-term income and value growth.



Nick will then provide more detail on the capital raise, look of the full-year results, and give you an update on all of our flex operations, before I summarize our development activities and finish with our outlook. We'll then, of course, open it up to you and I