Q4 2024 Triumph Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thomas A. Quigley - Triumph Group, Inc. - VP of IR, Mergers & Acquisitions and Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our fourth quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. Today, I'm joined by Dan Crowley, the company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim McCabe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Triumph. As we review the financial results for the quarter and full fiscal year, please refer to the presentation posted on our website this morning. We'll discuss our adjusted results.



Our adjustments and any reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are explained in the earnings press release and in the presentation. Certain statements on this call constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private