May 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Anne Doering - Vivoryon Therapeutics NV - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss the company's first quarter 2024 results and strategic update conference. This morning, the Board issued a press release reporting its first quarter 2024 financial results and also importantly, at least new data, reinforcing our shift in strategic focus to kidney disease. The press releases posted on the company's website at www.vivoryon.com.
Before we start, I would like to remind you that during this conference call we will present and discuss certain forward-looking statements concerning the development of Vivoryon core platforms, the progress of its current research and development programs and the initiation of additional programs as well as results of operations, cash needs, financial conditions, liquidity, prospect, future transactions and strategy.
Should actual results differ from the company's assumptions, ensuing actions may differ from those anticipated. You are
Q1 2024 Vivoryon Therapeutics NV Earnings Call Transcript
May 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...