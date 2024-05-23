Q1 2024 Turk Hava Yollari AO Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. The results we announced yesterday reaffirmed our position in one of the leading global airlines with sustained profitability despite regional volatilities. By leveraging our structural advantages and agile execution, our growth trajectory remains robust with our 10-year strategy progressing effectively.



As we present our first quarter results for 2024, it's important to recognize the challenges that shaped our operating landscape. Throughout this period, Turkish Airlines navigated a series of