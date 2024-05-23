May 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Hamilton Lane Corp's (sic - Hamilton Lane Incorporated) fiscal-quarter and full fiscal--year 2024 earnings call. (Operator instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
I would now like to turn the conference over to John Oh, Head of Shareholder Relations. Please go ahead.
John Oh - Hamilton Lane Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you, Eva. Good morning, and welcome to the Hamilton Lane Q4 and fiscal year end 2024 earnings call. Today, I will be joined by Erik Hirsch, Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Armbrister, Chief Financial Officer.
Earlier this morning, we issued a press release and slide presentation, which are available on our website. Before we discuss the quarter and year-end results, we want to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business.
Q4 2024 Hamilton Lane Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
