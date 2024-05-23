Q4 2024 Hamilton Lane Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Hamilton Lane Corp's (sic - Hamilton Lane Incorporated) fiscal-quarter and full fiscal--year 2024 earnings call. (Operator instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 23, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to John Oh, Head of Shareholder Relations. Please go ahead.



John Oh - Hamilton Lane Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, Eva. Good morning, and welcome to the Hamilton Lane Q4 and fiscal year end 2024 earnings call. Today, I will be joined by Erik Hirsch, Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Armbrister, Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release and slide presentation, which are available on our website. Before we discuss the quarter and year-end results, we want to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business.