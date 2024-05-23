May 23, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Deckers Brand's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded.
I'll now turn the call over to Erinn Kohler, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Planning.
Erinn Kohler - Deckers Outdoor Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Planning
Hello, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. On the call is Dave Powers, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Fasching, Chief Financial Officer; and Stefano Caroti, Chief Commercial Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone of the company's safe harbor policy. Please note that certain statements made on this call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Q4 2024 Deckers Outdoor Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 23, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
