On May 21, 2024, David Zapolsky, Senior Vice President at Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), sold 9,490 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 64,210 shares of Amazon.com Inc.

Over the past year, David Zapolsky has sold a total of 95,106 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction continues a trend of insider sales at Amazon.com Inc, with a total of 75 insider sales and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Amazon.com Inc, a global leader in e-commerce and cloud computing, has seen its shares trading at $181.41 on the day of the sale. This price gives the company a market cap of approximately $1,884.12 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Amazon.com Inc stands at 50.71, which is above the industry median of 18.45. This ratio is also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a fluctuation in earnings relative to the share price.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Amazon.com Inc is estimated at $156.11 per share, making the stock Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation perspectives.

