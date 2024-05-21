Director Julie Smith Sells 27,280 Shares of Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

On May 21, 2024, Julie Smith, Director at Exelixis Inc (EXEL, Financial), executed a sale of 27,280 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 5,445 shares of Exelixis Inc.

Exelixis Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. The company is known for its product Cabometyx, which is used in the treatment of various forms of cancer including renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Exelixis Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 14 insider sells. Julie Smith has sold a total of 27,280 shares and purchased 0 shares during this period.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of Exelixis Inc were trading at $21.12, giving the company a market cap of $5.95 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 31.74, which is above the industry median of 28.25.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, based on a GF Value of $23.95. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

